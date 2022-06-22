Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus to play Glastonbury thanks to Sir Paul McCartney

Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus are playing Glastonbury this weekend, thanks to a request from a music icon.

The six-piece rock band will play the Rabbit Hole stage at the festival after the Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney heard their music and asked if they could be included in the line-up.

In a tweet, Glastonbury stage officials said, "When a request from Sir Paul came through to Rabbit Hole HQ to ask if we could fit in a band he was a fan of, the White Rabbit's ears pricked up...

If there is one band not to miss this weekend, it's these guys."

Following the success of their debut album The Borderland, which Glastonbury reps called a "blinding success" and likened the sound to The Clash and Arctic Monkeys.

The band consists of Jonny Foster on Lead vocals and guitar, Tom Foster on drums and vocals, Joe Hurst on bass and vocals, Lewis Bewley-Taylor on keyboards and Andy Sax - on Saxophone.

The band, who say they are proud to be based in Carlisle, have played almost 200 gigs including the likes of supporting Bob Dylan & Neil Young in Hyde Park, Madness, Alabama 3, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats and The Blockheads. They have gigged at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, headlined the Yam Riot Stage at Kendal Calling and gained airplay on BBC Introducing, Radio 1, Radio 2 & 6 Music.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is officially open with music lovers arriving in their droves in the morning sunshine.

The festival was called off for two years during the pandemic and so it's safe to say everyone is very glad to be back at Worthy Farm.