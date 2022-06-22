Famous sports car to make pit stop at Lakeland Motor Museum

Car lovers are in for a treat this weekend with one of the most significant sportscars in the history of British motoring heading to our region.

The Triumph will arrive in Cumbria as part of its Round Britain Relay. The vehicle visiting the Lakeland Motor Museum in Backbarrow, was the first ever right-hand drive version of the famous model, when it was launched in 1953.

More lovingly known in the industry by its chassis number “TS2”, referring to the fact it was only the second TR2 ever built, it is currently on a round Britain relay to visit every TR Register Car Club in mainland Great Britain.

Fans can enjoy the visit to the museum on Saturday 25 June Credit: Cumbria Tourism / Lakeland Motor Museum

Where can I see TS2?

Lakeland Motor Museum: Saturday 25 June, from around 10.30am - 1.30pm

Later in the day “TS2” will head up to Carlisle

On Sunday 26 June, she will take part in a photoshoot with the Vulcan bomber at Solway Aviation Museum at Carlisle Airport

Then up to Scotland to continue her tour

The historic Triumph TR2 heading to Cumbria as part of its round Britain relay Credit: Cumbria Tourism / Lakeland Motor Museum

The Triumph TR proved popular as a small, rugged and reliable sports car capable of over 100mph yet was relatively affordable to buy.

In its heyday, it was successful in motorsport and rallying during the 1950s and broke the land speed record for a production car with an engine capacity of under two litres.

In the late 1990s it was donated to the TR Register Car Club. A fundraising and restoration effort over several years began in 2001, and since then, the vehicle has made public appearances at shows and events.

The Round Britain relay was originally planned for 2020, to celebrate 50 years of the TR Register Car Club but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.