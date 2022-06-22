A new £763,000 customs warehouse is to open at the Port of Workington.

The new facility which is near the quay and the port’s road and rail network will allow for additional storage. It measures 1500sqm and marks the next step in growth and development at the Port.

The warehouse is close to import Port infrastructure. Credit: ITV Border

Cllr Keith Little, Chairman of the Port's Harbour Committee said: ‘With the £455,000 funding contribution we received from the Government's Port Infrastructure Fund to build the warehouse, we've managed to really strengthen our offering in providing a wide range of development opportunities and storage facilities.’