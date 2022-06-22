Representing Border 22.6.22

On tonight's programme - As inflation hits another record high we report from Eyemouth on the impact rising prices are having on South of Scotland residents. And Peter MacMahon asks the Finance Secretary Kate Forbes what the highest inflation rate in 40 years means for public sector pay claims in Scotland. Also on the programme as another attempt to change the law on assisted suicide gathers pace the former MSP Dennis Canavan, who watched his children die from terminal illnesses, urges Holyrood to reject the new legislation.

Play Brightcove video