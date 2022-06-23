Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the growing pressure on the SNP's Commons Leader over his handling of the sexual misconduct complaint against a senior Nationalist MP. Ian Blackford breaks his silence to claim he fully supported the complainer in the case. But at First Minister's Questions Nicola Sturgeon says the behaviour of the SNP's Westminster group for appearing to put protecting the MP Patrick Grady ahead of supporting the staff member he sexually harassed was 'utterly unacceptable'. The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from the Times join Peter MacMahon to reflect on First Minister's Questions. Also on the programme Matty Sutton reports from the Royal Highland Show. The crowds are back for the first time since the pandemic but fears over rising feed and fuel prices cloud the biggest event of the Scottish farming year.