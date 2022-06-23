Football Fixtures: Find out when Carlisle United is playing this 2022/23 season

Carlisle United kick off their 2022/23 season on home turf with a game against Crawley Town.

The match will see United boss Paul Simpson go up against Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche - his former FA colleagues who are now in charge of Crawley.

The Christmas season sees the team take on Bradford City on Boxing Day, closely followed by Crewe Alexandra on 29 December.

The triple header of festive games will be finished with a trip to Doncaster Rovers on the 1 January.

In the new year, Good Friday sees United welcome Tranmere Rovers, before Carlisle head to Walsall on Easter Monday.

The final game of the 2022/23 season is an away game against Sutton United in London.

Manager Paul Simpson said: "I tend to scan the fixtures and look at the first ten games, then at the last ten.

"Those games set the tone for how you start and, more importantly, you want to peak for those last ten so that you get yourselves over the line with whatever it is you want to achieve.

"So, it's good to start at home, but it's a lovely local fixture at Sutton to finish!

"We'll digest it all today, and we'll start to prepare for what we hope will be an exciting season."

See the full list of Carlisle United Fixtures here.