Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson outlines his hopes for the 2022/23 season

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ryan Dollard's full interview with manager Paul Simpson

Enthusiastic, energetic players - that's what Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson looks for in new footballers for the club.

He's been talking to ITV Border at Brunton Park about his hopes and plans ahead of the coming season.

It comes just a day after the 2022/23 fixtures were released, which showed the club will start its campaign with a home game against Crawley Town.

Paul Simpson moved back to the area earlier this year after being an assistant head coach for Bristol City.

He said: "It's nice to be back around my family again, seeing a lot of familiar faces.

"I'm here because of the job and that's my focus.

"I love what i'm doing but it makes it even better when the football's right, and I know it'll be even better for me, my family and all the familiar faces if we're doing well on a match day."