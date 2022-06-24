A five-day event which aims to make Carlisle a global destination for street art has got underway.

The Northern Paint Fest features some of the biggest names in the industry, including both local and international artists.

Crowds will be kept entertained as the artists will be painting live alongside DJs and musicians.

The event in Bitts Park is the brainchild of Ben Heslop and Anna Chippendale from the art organisation Blank Wall Assassins.

Mr Heslop said: "Street Art City is one of the biggest documenters of street art, they publish what they think you should see every month.

"In June we were listed in the top five festivals in the world which is slightly nerve-wracking as we haven't done one before.

"Hopefully they'll agree at the end of it that we've delivered."

For Mr Heslop, street art is a good way of engaging people in conversations and the world around them.

He is hoping Northern Paint Fest will help to get people would not normally be interested in street art into it.

The celebrated Portuguese addition to the line up, Nuno Viegas echoed this as he said: "Street art is definitely taking over the world!"

The festival finishes on 26 June but the artworks will be available to see all summer.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: