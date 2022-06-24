The billion pound upgrade of one of Cumbria's busiest roads has moved a step closer.

Plans are being developed to fully dual the A66 between Penrith and Scotch Corner, and National Highways has now submitted a development application to the Planning Inspectorate.

An examination is expected to start in the autumn and take six-months, with a decision from the Secretary of State for Transport being given by the end of next year.

If approved, work could begin in 2024.

Cumbria County Council has promoted the need to invest in the east-west road network over recent years.

It is hoped the work to the A66 between J40 of the M6 at Penrith and J53 of the A1(M) at Scotch Corner will boost the local economy.

As part of the examination process, the council need to highlight any impacts the scheme will have on the local area.

It has worked on responses to previous consultations to minimise concerns about the project.

These changes have included thinking about service provisions for HGV's along the route, improving how horse-drawn vehicles travel the network, especially for Appleby Horse Fair, and considering how to minimise environmental harm with a clear plan for carbon offsetting.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council's Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Our priority is to ensure the project meets the needs of our communities and businesses, and drives economic growth in Cumbria.

"The county council acknowledges the many potential benefits of the project but will wish to ensure that key issues are properly addressed before giving full backing to the proposed investment.

"We will continue to work closely with the Department for Transport and National Highways to maximise the benefits the project can deliver for local communities and the wider county."

Full details of the A66 upgrade improvements can be viewed on the Department for Transport website.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: