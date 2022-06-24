An Olympic swimmer has won silver at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.

Cockermouth-born Luke Greenbank placed on the podium in the men's 200m backstroke at the competition in Budapest.

The 24-year-old won a bronze Olympic medal for Team GB in the men's 200m backstroke final at Tokyo 2021.

Greenbank's silver placing beat his previous bronze at the 2019 FINA world championships in Gwangju.

He said of his latest result: "I'm really pleased with that. This has been a bit of a hectic year, so to come away with a silver medal, it's not far off my best time, I'm over the moon!

"That medal will be really helpful and definitely boost morale - morale is already high in the team, but whenever somebody comes back with a medal, it does really help.

"This is my third World's, so I know what it's all about, keep level and not let the highs be too high or the lows be too low, the steadier you are, the better."

Greenbank finished in 1:55:16 but was pipped to the post by the USA's Ryan Murphy during a strong finish.

The Cumbrian swimmer finished 0.64 seconds behind the gold medallist.

Team GB's Brodie Williams was also in the race at the Duna Arena, and narrowly missed out on a podium spot - finishing fourth.

Greenbank's next major competition will be in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which begin next month.

