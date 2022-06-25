Woman who died falling from a moving car in Dumfries and Galloway has been named

A woman who died after falling from a moving car on the A701 in Dumfries and Galloway has been named.

Michelle Martin from Moffat was involved in an incident at St Ann's on Saturday 18 June at around 1:45am.

Emergency services attended then scene and the 48-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.

She was pronounced dead in hospital on Thursday 23 June.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson, of Dumfries CID, said: "Our thoughts are with Michelle's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0336 of 18 June.