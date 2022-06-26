YouthBeatz Dumfries festival cancelled due to bad weather

A festival in Dumfries has been cancelled on Sunday 26 June due to bad weather.

Organisers of 'YouthBeatz' had taken to social media to announce that they were "devastated" about cancelling their event.

In a social media post on the evening of Saturday 25 June, they said: "The weather conditions tomorrow present a much greater danger and based on the evidence provided through these modelling systems, there is no alternative decision we could make.

"Due to the volume of stages, marquees, and activities on site we would be risking the safety of all of our attendees, volunteers, contractors, performers and staff team if we went ahead. This decision was taken by event organisers in agreement with all our safety partners."

Headline acts for the Sunday included John Newman, Jonas Blue, HRVY and Vengaboys.

The Youth Beatz festival is a two-day festival brought together by volunteers and their Youth Work Team.