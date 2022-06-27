Carlisle sentencing hearings postponed as defence barristers strike

A man and woman must wait two more weeks to be punished at Carlisle Crown Court for crimes after their respective barristers took part in a major strike in protest at the government’s proposals on legal aid.

More than half the cases listed in front of Judge Nicholas Barker at the city’s Earl Street building were hit with delays on Monday as nationwide industrial action was taken by criminal defence counsel.

It came after 80 per cent of those polled by the Criminal Bar Association voted in favour of drastic steps — including non-attendance at court and refusing to accept new instructions. The walkouts come amid concerns the government will not improve a proposed increase in the criminal legal aid system which ensures that all defendants get proper and fair representation.

At the Carlisle court today, a number of those in the dock were told their respective barristers had sent written confirmation they would not be attending because they supported the industrial action.

They included a 22-year-old west Cumbria woman due to be sentenced for assault and public order act offences dating back to late 2020. Having waited several weeks for the sentencing hearing, she learned on Friday afternoon last week that it would be delayed.

The defendant attended court but declined to comment after her case was put on ice for a fortnight. But a 22-year-old friend, Nicole Charters, of Aspatria, did speak on her behalf, telling how they paid £20 between them to travel by bus because trains were affected by other strike action.

“I think it is a bit of a joke because we have travelled far to get here for (a hearing of) about two seconds,” she said. “It has been stressful. It is not just hard for her; it is hard for her family and her friends. Obviously we don’t know what is going to happen (at sentencing). It is another two weeks of stress.”

Nicole, who is self-employed and works as a farmer and door supervisor, watched the hearing remotely over a video link from a separate public gallery room. “I nearly cried, watching it,” she said. “I can understand (the strike action) but I don’t think they all don’t need to go out together. For people with mental health issues, it is just stress upon stress.”

In the week of the new hearing date, added Nicole, her friend was due to take a works course she was paying for. Future travel would also mean further expense.

A 68-year-old Workington man due to receive his punishment for stalking and theft crimes also had his case delayed for a week. A psychiatric report had been prepared as part of the background information bundle.

Like the woman, he opted not to proceed without legal backing and had been pre-warned about the likely delay.

But a 76-year-old Workington man due to enter his pleas to alleged possession of class B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply said he was given no advance warning that his barrister would not be attending. A provisional trial date was set and his case was adjourned until 5th September, when he is due to enter a plea.

The man said afterwards he had struggled to hear court proceedings clearly from the dock.

The barrister due to represent him had written to instruct the court she would not be attending due to the strike action. She had earlier appeared over a video link to represent the prosecution in another case.

Elsewhere at the crown court, a jury trial entering its second week in another court room was not affected.

Barristers are due to strike again tomorrow with industrial action due to escalate and increase by one day a week until a proposed five-day walkout in the middle of next month.

