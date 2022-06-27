Dumfries and Galloway wins big at 'tree Oscars'

Dumfries and Galloway has come at the top of the tree at a prestigious environmental contest.

The district took several prizes at Scotland's Finest Woods Awards, designed to celebrate forests, woods and woodland education which describes itself as the nation's 'tree Oscars'.

The Cormilligan, a new commercial planting site in Upper Nithsdale, was the winner of the Dulverton Flagon.

This was the first time the prize had been presented in more than five years. It is a only occasionally awarded when judges are especially impressed by an entry in the Quality Timber Award category.

The Dulverton Flagon was presented for the first time since 2016. Credit: Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards

The award was presented to Tilhill and Gresham House, the company behind the site, with judges describing it as “an excellent example of modern Scottish forestry, delivering multiple objectives, focusing on quality timber and climate change mitigation”.

Johnston Nursery in Kirkcudbright was presented with Scottish Forestry’s ‘acorn trophy’ for early years settings which inspire a love of trees and woodlands in young children. It was described by judges as “a superb example of what can be done by the nursery community and someone with a vision.”

The nursery bought a small patch of nearby woodland and the children, with adult help, have made it their own. Through the children’s committee, they have instigated a dog poo campaign, built a tunnel and a castle and planted trees.

Early Years’ Award winner Johnston Nursery from Kirkcudbright Credit: Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards

Judges said: “The repurposing of wood products is ingenious, aided by input from helpful grandparents and parents.”

Another regional success was Williamwood near Lockerbie, joint winner of the Farm Woodland Award. Judges said it was “striving to improve woodland habitats in complete fusion with food production and taking these mission statements to the public via their holiday accommodation”.

They continued: “The woodlands create a discussion point with visitors to talk about farming and food production. A wind that hails from the Solway Firth gathers a bit of momentum but the woods and hedges of Williamwood allow stock to graze unhindered and benefit unquestionably from them.

"Specific fields are used for keeping stock out longer with shelter and shade, grass growth has an extended growing season with improved herd health."

Without the woodland, the owners Michael and Shirley Clarke said, “the farm would be exposed to the strong winds which blow from the Solway, the grass would not grow as well and we, our livestock and the wildlife would shiver.”

The Small Community Woodland Group winner and overall Community Woodland Award winner of the Tim Stead Trophy was Taliesin Community Woodland, near Castle Douglas.

Judges said that South West Community Woodland Trust, which owns and manages Taliesin, had created “a special site that encourages and enables local people to come together out of doors in a welcoming environment” and is a “haven for biodiversity”.

They added: “Hand in hand with the site management for biodiversity has been the development of crafted timber buildings and a good path to make the site accessible and practical for activities ranging from education to crafts to celebrations.

“It is particularly notable that, even with all the hard work that goes with creating and maintaining the site and facilities, the people managing Taliesin are still having fun!” The judges concluded “In this, their 25th year, they are also a worthy winner of the Tim Stead trophy for their stellar work in engaging people with this woodland site”.

The awards were presented at an event at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

Angela Douglas, executive director of Scotland’s Finest Woods, said: “Dumfries and Galloway is well-known for its commercial forestry but its success in this year’s awards with four winners demonstrates the sheer variety of its woodland excellence - from a nursery school through a superb farm woodland and exemplary community scheme to a large modern new woodland delivering multiple benefits. Congratulations to all the winners!”

There were also two prizes taken in the Scottish Borders.

Priorsford Primary School in Peebles was the join winner of the Lilburn Trophy for Farm Woodlands while W. Laird and Sons for Netherurd Home Farm in Blyth Bridge, West Linton, were highly commended.

Màiri McAllan, Minister for Environment and Land Reform, who presented the Awards, said: “Scotland boasts a strong woodland heritage that is admired by many countries and its international reputation for good woodland management is well deserved.

“The Awards celebrate the achievements and hard work of all those who create and care for our forests and woodlands, and instil a love of trees in our young people.

“I’d like to congratulate all the winners who are keeping Scotland’s woodlands the finest they can be.”

