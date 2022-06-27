Plans for a new multi-million pound campus in Hawick are going on show later.

Scottish Borders Council wants to replace the town's current High school with a modern building on the same site.

A face-to-face public meeting is taking place at Hawick High School on Monday 27 June between 2pm and 8pm to allow students and parents the opportunity to hear directly from the Council Officers involved in the project, view the plans in more detail and provide feedback on the designs.

The consultation itself will last for 12 weeks.

It offers members of the public the opportunity to view the Council's plans.

They're looking to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art campus on the site of the existing school on the area of ground between the adjacent cricket club and the older school buildings.

Visitors can view updated site plans and designs which have been further developed and refined following a period of informal consultation with the local community last year.