Catch up on Representing Border - 28 June 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon sets a date of next October for another independence referendum, but before a vote goes ahead the Supreme Court will be asked to judge if it's legal. Peter MacMahon considers the First Minister's new timetable and tactics with the former senior civil servant who helped negotiate the last referendum, Professor Ciaran Martin and the Scottish Government's Europe Minister Neil Gray

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: