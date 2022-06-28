Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set her target date for a second referendum on Scottish independence - 19 October 2023.

She told the Scottish Parliament today that the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote "Should Scotland be an independent country?".

Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to inform him of her plans.

She added she would make clear she is "ready and willing" to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum.

With the prime minister having repeatedly refused her calls for another referendum to be held, Ms Sturgeon added: "What I am not willing to do, what I will never do is allow Scottish democracy to be a prisoner of Boris Johnson or any prime minister."

The first minister stated: "My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically.

"The steps I am setting out today seek to achieve that."

She told MSPs that should the government at Westminster not agree to a referendum she wanted to hold a legal referendum using legislation passed at Holyrood.

The Advocate General - Scotland's leading law officer - is referring this matter to the Supreme Court with a view to establishing whether this is permissible under law. Ms Sturgeon said the process was already underway and "will be filed with the Supreme Court this afternoon".

Ms Sturgeon said that should it be proved that this cannot happen, the SNP would fight the next general election as a "de facto independence referendum".

Nicola Sturgeon said it was a "matter of principle" that any referendum would be a legal ballot.

Outlining her bid to have an "indisputably legal referendum" she told MSPs at Holyrood: "The Scottish Government is today publishing the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill."

She said the vote would be held "to ascertain the views of the people of Scotland as to whether or not Scotland should be an independent country."

She said this would be a consultative referendum as the vote on Brexit was in 2016.

As a result she explained a majority vote would not by itself make Scotland independent, adding: "For Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the UK and Scottish Parliaments."

The last vote on independence took place in 2014, with 55% of voters opting to stay in the union. Credit: PA Images

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, the largest opposition party at Holyrood, said Ms Sturgeon had "taken her eye off the ball".

“The real priorities of people across Scotland are on the back burner. Instead, the First Minister is putting her plans to divide Scotland front and centre," he told MSPs.

“Nicola Sturgeon has shown again today that the SNP’s selfish obsession with another divisive referendum is always their top priority. She will use government time and resources to further her plan to break up the country, just when we need to be pulling together and working as one."

Mr Ross added: “A potentially illegal referendum next year is the wrong priority for Scotland. It would distract attention away from our recovery. It will damage efforts to rebuild our country after Covid. It is the last thing a clear majority of Scottish people want."

He also said "we won't take part in a pretend poll" and accused Ms Sturgeon or presiding over a "do-nothing parliament".

Scottish Labour leader said: "The pandemic Nicola who said she wants to pull us through and the partisan Nicola Sturgeon is back."

Earlier today, Mr Johnson refused to rule out another referendum.

When asked he said: "Our plan for a stronger economy works better when the UK is together than when it is not together."

