Rape investigation launched in Carlisle

A rape investigation has been launched in Cumbria.

Detectives from Cumbria Constabulary have appealed for witnesses to come forward following reports of an incident on Collier Lane, Carlisle, on Sunday 26 June

Police were contacted at around 3.50am someone who had spotted a woman in her 20s in distress at the Walkabout pub. She then explained to police that she was raped after leaving the bar with a man at around 3am.

Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.

This can be done online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 53 of 26 June.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.