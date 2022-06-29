Figures show that 100% of patients diagnosed with cancer in the Border are receiving their treatment within the Scottish Government target of 31-days.

Data from Public Health Scotland showed that this is above the national average of 96%.

Almost 97% of eligible patients who are given an urgent suspicion of cancer referral have received their first treatment within the Scottish Government’s 62-day target - well above the Scottish average of 77%.

In Scotland, the 62-day standard was only met by NHS Borders.

Credit: Public Health Scotland

Director of Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Health Professionals at NHS Borders, Sarah Horan, said: “We always strive to deliver the best possible care and see our patients as quickly as we can.

“We have prioritised patients with cancer, or those suspected of having cancer, throughout the pandemic. I am proud that this commitment is clearly shown in these latest figures.

"This achievement has been possible thanks to the incredible hard work and dedication of our staff.

What are the current standards for cancer waiting times in Scotland?

According to Public Health Scotland, current standards for cancer waiting times are that 95% of all eligible patients should wait no longer than 31 or 62 days.

62-day standard?

The 62-day standard applies to patients urgently referred with a suspicion of cancer by a primary care clinician, general dental physician, patients referred by one of the national cancer screening programmes, and direct referrals to hospital where the signs and symptoms are consistent with the cancer diagnosed.

31-day standard?

The 31-day standard applies to all patients, regardless of the route of referral.

If you are concerned or worried about cancer, seek professional advice by contacting your GP as soon as possible.