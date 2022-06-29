Catch up on Representing Border - 29 June 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - we consider the next steps in the Scottish Government's new route map to independence. If the Supreme Court rules a referendum out of order we ask if the First Minister's plan to make the next UK General Election all about independence can work. Professor James Mitchell tells Peter MacMahon there's no such thing as a de facto referendum. And Peter also speaks to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and the co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater.

