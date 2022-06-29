Cumbrian A&E doctor Ike Ogbo named in Team GB's Boxing Emerging Talent programme

Super-heavyweight boxer Ike Ogbo is a step closer to his goal of representing Great Britain.

Ogbo - who works as an A&E doctor at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary - has been named in GB Boxing's Emerging Talent programme.

It means he will now be training regularly with the national squad.

The 28-year-olds promotion comes following success in the National Amateur Championships.

His club - Border City Amateur Boxing Club - said "everyone at the club is over the moon for the big man!!"

In a social media post they said: "Well done Ike... your hard work, dedication and attitude towards the sport is second to none."