New sixth form facilities set for two Cumbrian SEN schools

Two of Cumbria's specialist educational needs schools will be having a share of a £1 million investment to create new sixth form facilities.

The funding by Cumbria County Council aims to address the demand for SEN provision - which has grown year on year causing special schools in the area to be oversubscribed.

The council has leased two sites from the Diocese of Lancaster: St Joeseph's Roman Catholic Primary School and space at St Edmund's Church in Carlisle.

St Joes' in Cockermouth will become home to Mayfield School's new sixth form, addressing annual issues with capacity at the Whitehaven School.

Sixth form provision will be hosted for James Rennie School at St Edmund's on Orton Road.

Cumbria County Council's investment will increase Mayfield's capacity from 197 to 230 places, and James Rennie School from 159 to 195.

Father Luis Ruscillo from the Diocese of Lancaster, said: "Our facilities are becoming available, and it is a great opportunity to work in partnership with the council to expand James Rennie and Mayfield schools.

"We are especially happy and content that we can make a contribution to the support of children and families with particular needs."

Cllr Sue Sanderson, Cumbria County Council's Cabinet Member for Schools and Education, said: "I'm delighted we've been able to commit this money to develop these new sixth form facilities.

"It's so important that we create more space in our special schools and this is an innovative way of doing that."

Work will begin on both sites soon, and it is expected to be completed early next year.