Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - The First Minister's accused of taking her eye off the ball as cancer waiting times and violent crime hit record levels. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. We'll also hear from Nicola Sturgeon as shedefends her plan to make the next UK general election a de facto referendum on independence. And Peter MacMahon is joined by The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times to discuss the independence plan.