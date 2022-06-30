Cumbria police welcomes new pups to police dog family

Cumbria Constabulary have welcomed the arrival of new puppies after one of their police dogs gave birth.

The dog, named Teal, went into labour on Monday 27 June and had eight puppies in the evening – five males and three females.

Credit: Cumbria Police Dog Section

Teal, a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd, has been with the force since she was just 9 weeks old.

She has been described as "always on guard" and also "really sociable." This is her second litter.

Credit: Cumbria Police Dog Section

Echo, the father of the pups, is one of the constabulary's firearms support dogs.

The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois has been described as a "calm, well balanced dog who likes nothing more than coming to work."