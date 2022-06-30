Farmers in the region warn turkeys could cost up to £130 each this Christmas

Play Brightcove video

Turkeys are considered a staple feature on Christmas day - but there is a warning that this year might include a not-so-festive price tag.

Producers in our region say that the cost of some turkeys could be £130 each this Christmas.

The price of rearing and caring for the birds has risen by more than a fifth since last year.

Some farmers are even warning of turkey shortages as the impact of rising costs and the avian flu epidemic make rearing them unprofitable.

David Knipe, a turkey farmer in Cumbria said an average free range turkey could cost up to £65 to rear:

Play Brightcove video

Stuart Houston , a butcher in Dumfries, said: "Last year we saw quite a hike in the price of turkeys.

"And I think we're going to see that again this year. You're going to see maybe about £15, £20, more but nobody knows.

"Last year there wasn't any spares at all. This year I think things will be a bit tighter."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...