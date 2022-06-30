A man has died in hospital following a three vehicle collision on the A66 near Warcop in Cumbria.

Police were called to the incident, which involved a Volkswagen Golf, Volkswagen T Cross and a HGV, at 12:13pm on Monday 23 May.

Steven Goodings, of Tyne and Wear, died in hospital on the 16 June.

The 60-year-old was the driver of the Golf.

Christine Goodings, 61, who was a passenger in the Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the T Cross, a woman in her 50s, was in hospital but has since been discharged.

Two further people suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.