Reedbeds around England's largest lake are being restored to help protect wildlife and improve water quality.

Windermere has seen a significant decline in this type of vegetation over the past hundred years.

Several locations have been chosen for restoration, which will allow these priority habitats a chance to thrive again.

A range of different techniques will be used to restore these sites, including coppicing and pegging to restore existing sites and plug planting for creation sites.

South Cumbria Rivers Trust (SCRT) is carrying out the restoration work.

Over 800 sq metres of reedbed restoration due to be completed before March 2023

Kath Smith, SCRT community engagement officer, said that the project "is a great opportunity for people to get actively involved with restoration projects on their doorstep.

"As well as addressing water quality issues through reedbed planting, we plan to address public perception by engaging communities with nature."

Other activities like reedbed walks, demonstration days and talks with local community groups are also planned.

Funded by United Utilities, Catchment Systems Thinking (CaST) is an approach to managing catchments in a holistic, integrated manner.

James Airton, Natural Capital Strategy and Planning Manager for United Utilities said: "Driving nature-based solutions and the multiple benefits they can deliver is a key element of our Catchment Systems Thinking approach and reedbed restoration can play an important part in helping the eco-system in Lake Windermere.

"We look forward to seeing the reedbeds flourish in the years to come."

What are reedbeds?

Reedbeds act as natural pollutant filters and are vitally important habitat for fish, birds and invertebrates.