A Penrith motorist had rang a friend after hitting a pedestrian who later died, saying: “I’ve run someone over. I don’t know what to do.”

A jury at Carlisle Crown Court heard how Susan Strong, of Pearson Court, called her friend just after the collision.

The 49-year-old denies causing 77-year-old Kathleen Boddy’s death by careless driving.

The incident happened in Penrith on 14 October 2019.

Mrs Boddy suffered injuries - from which she died four days later - in the incident at the junction of Penrith’s Victoria and Southend roads.

Driving a white Alfa Romeo, Strong moved into a filter lane intending to turn right and slowed for red traffic lights. As they turned green she passed through.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage from nearby Penrith Leisure Centre which captured the moment Strong’s car struck Mrs Boddy, who had entered the pedestrian crossing on Victoria Road.

Several eyewitnesses described seeing Mrs Boddy thrown “into the air."

An account from Marilyn Strong, who was at her home only 20ft away, had watched the car drive around the corner before colliding with Mrs Boddy who, she said, was “about a quarter of the way” across the road.

Others saw Strong in the aftermath, describing her as “distressed”, “visibly shook up” and “extremely hysterical.”

One recalled the driver saying: “Oh my god. What have I done?”

Gillian Todd, in a statement, spoke of planning to meet Strong, her friend of 20 years, who texted her “just on way home from town” several minutes before the collision.

In a call at 11:42am, Strong said: “I’ve run someone over. I don’t know what to do.”

Ms Todd was on the scene within minutes and found her friend “hysterical”. “She appeared to be in a bad way,” she later stated.

“She is a very close friend of mine. I’ve never seen her so upset.”

Jurors heard that, following the incident, changes had been made to the pedestrian lights’ set-up at that particular junction.

But neither a police investigator and a defence expert were in a position to say whether Mrs Boddy took any notice of the lights, nor whether they had any influence.

The trial continues.