Visitors to the Borders General Hospital in Melrose can enjoy an easing of restrictions from Monday 4 July.

The appointment booking system put in place to control numbers during the pandemic will be removed and open visiting will be re-introduced across the majority of wards.

Reintroduced visitor timetable:

All mental health inpatient areas will have open visiting with no time restriction

All acute hospital inpatient areas will have open visiting between 2-7pm

All community hospitals will have open visiting between 2-7pm

Women and children's services (ward 15, ward 16, labour and Special Care Baby Unit) will be adopting a person-centred approach led by the patient and family

In line with national guidance, every patient can have two visitors at any one time. These visitors can be interchangeable meaning that a patient can choose to change who their visitors are if they wish.

The two visitors may also be able to visit their loved one together (regardless of if they are from the same household) depending on the ward area and other contributing factors.

Some areas may be able to accommodate multiple visits per day with up to two visitors each time.

Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, Sarah Horan, said: "The importance of support from family members and loved ones to people in hospital cannot be overstated - it can have a positive impact on the nutrition, healing, recovery and overall quality of care of our patients. In addition to this, visiting brings comfort to both the person in hospital and their family, friends or careers.

Anyone visiting is being asked to follow the guidance and not go to facilities if you have the following symptoms: