Video report by Ryan Dollard.

An inquiry into controversial proposals for a large scale wind farm in the south of Scotland heard concerns from locals in Langholm on 1 July 2022.

If it goes ahead the Faw Side development would see 45 large scale turbines erected along the boundary of Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

32 turbines being proposed in Dumfries and Galloway

13 turbines being proposed in the Borders

Developers have said the project could deliver a major "economic boost" to the area while helping to meet climate change targets.

The Scottish Government has repeatedly pledged its commitment to renewable energy but many living in the area believe these plans would be a blot on the landscape, damage tourism and compromise a site of significant historical importance.

The area is part of the Unesco Roman Frontier and has never been surveyed. As well as the Roman connections, the area has significant historical importance dating back to the Iron Age. The area also has connections to Heroic poetry.

The Hill country, which is geologically unique, also offers some of the finest walking routes, is the iconic entrance into Scotland, and is the epicentre of historic Border Reiving territory.

The inquiry started on Tuesday 28 June and will also sit in Hawick on 5 July. It will be virtually on 9 August and 11 August.

Plans for the wind farms were first submitted in May 2019 by CWL Energy Limited c/o Community Windpower Ltd.

They were initially rejected by Scottish Borders Council in March 2021. The application was also rejected by Dumfries & Galloway Council in January 2022.

This was then appealed by the applicant, and a public inquiry started.

A decision on the wind turbines is expected by 6 November.