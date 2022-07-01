North Cumbrian man who raped three women jailed for 15 years

A man from North Cumbria who raped three women has been jailed for 15 years.

Carlisle Crown Court heard on 1 July of 23-year-old James Routledge’s crimes, and its impacting psychological harm left on his victims.

One woman raped by Routledge talked about focusing on a mark on the ceiling as he carried out his offending. She later recalled him “giving her a hug and kiss afterwards, saying he was sorry”, said prosecutor Tim Evans.

The woman later told of reliving the ordeal being like a “mini-flashback”. She said: “It feels like it is happening all over again.”

A second woman had twice tried to repel Routledge’s unwanted sexual advances before she was raped. “This time she shouted and screamed at him, and told him what he had done was raping her,” said Mr Evans.

That woman later spoke of feeling unable to trust anyone. She said: “It wasn’t my fault... but try telling me that on a bad day.”

A third woman woke to find she had been raped by Routledge. She later made recordings of conversations with Routledge which involved admissions being made by him.

He carried out this crime having been released under investigation by police who had interviewed him about offending against one of the other two women.

Mr Evans told the court that drink and drugs had an influence in Routledge’s conduct.

Routledge admitted raping the three women. It was accepted the rapes were carried out “without violence”.

In mitigation, defence barrister Judith McCullough suggested “immaturity”, to some extent, had fed into his offending.

Ms McCullough said: “There is the possibility that the term of imprisonment will be a lesson learned for this defendant as he grows up and moves further into adulthood."

Routledge, of Wellgate, Scotby, was given a 15-year prison sentence by Judge Richard Archer.

The judge said: “To rape one woman is serious indeed. But to rape three women is serious in the extreme.”

Judge Archer imposed an extended three-year licence period, concluding Routledge was a dangerous offender who posed a significant risk of committing further rape crimes.

Routledge must serve two-thirds of the 15-year prison term before being consider for release by a parole board, and sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.