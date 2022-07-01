Sex crimes in the Scottish Borders have gone up by nearly 60 per cent, a new police report reveals.

57.3% increase of sexual crime incidents

Figures for the period from April 2021 to March 2022, compared against the five-year average, showed there was:

49 rapes and attempted rapes

129 indecent/sexual assaults

159 online incidents, including the disclosure of indecent images online

The report also found:

86.2% increase in online offences

17.3% rise in the number of domestic abuse incidents

16.3% decrease in the detection rate for sexual crimes

The police report states: "Sexual crime in the Scottish Borders shows an increase of 57.3 per cent when compared to the five year average and that is predominantly due to increases in online/non-contact offending.

"The decrease in solvency is influenced predominantly by the increase in online offending and threats to distribute intimate images - crimes that require complex and often lengthy, technical enquiries.

"These crimes, often perpetrated by suspects overseas, are simply more difficult to detect.

"As society as a whole becomes more digitised, and we have seen an acceleration of this process during the pandemic, the opportunity for such offending increases."