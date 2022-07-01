Sex crimes in the Scottish Borders has risen by nearly 60%, police report reveals
Sex crimes in the Scottish Borders have gone up by nearly 60 per cent, a new police report reveals.
Figures for the period from April 2021 to March 2022, compared against the five-year average, showed there was:
49 rapes and attempted rapes
129 indecent/sexual assaults
159 online incidents, including the disclosure of indecent images online
The report also found:
The police report states: "Sexual crime in the Scottish Borders shows an increase of 57.3 per cent when compared to the five year average and that is predominantly due to increases in online/non-contact offending.
"The decrease in solvency is influenced predominantly by the increase in online offending and threats to distribute intimate images - crimes that require complex and often lengthy, technical enquiries.
"These crimes, often perpetrated by suspects overseas, are simply more difficult to detect.
"As society as a whole becomes more digitised, and we have seen an acceleration of this process during the pandemic, the opportunity for such offending increases."