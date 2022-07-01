A teddybear has taken a cruise on a lake in Cumbria to highlight a children’s charity.

The cute cuddly toy took a cruise across Windermere to highlight the work of the charity Teddies for Loving Care (TLC).

The Teddies for Loving Care initiative provides cuddly bears to hospitals for medical staff to give to young children to help calm them down, reward them for being brave or to demonstrate procedures.

Often the bears distract children so nurses and doctors can get their jobs done quickly and efficiently.

The work of TLC is funded through the generous donations of Freemasons, their families and supporters of the programme.

Bill Bewley, head of Cumberland and Westmorland Freemasons and Chairman of Windermere Lake Cruises with the TLC Teddy Credit: Cumbria Tourism

Bill Bewley, head of Cumberland and Westmorland Freemasons, and Chairman of Windermere Lake Cruises, said: “We were very happy to host the launch and to welcome a very important Teddy on board.

"Teddies for Loving Care is a fabulous initiative and brings so much comfort to so many children when they really need it.”

Neil Dixon from Cumbria Freemasons said: “With TLC being such a wonderful charity, we are trying to raise its profile by having one of the new teddies travel around Cumbria. What better place to begin than with a cruise on Windermere?"