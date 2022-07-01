Eight people are walking the length of Hadrian's Wall to celebrate the contribution to the Wall - both past and present - made by Black and Brown people.

The walkers from Anti Racist Cumbria will go from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend over three days, with the team walking more than a marathon a day.

The challenge is also marking 1,900 years of Hadrian's Wall.

The aim of the walk will also showcase Black-owned businesses, and highlighting exhibitions such as Black Memories Matter.

They also hope to visit the studio of Li Yuan-chia, a China-born conceptual artist near Brampton, and plan on visiting the site of the first recorded African Community in Britain.

The first recorded African Community in Britain which is in Cumbria Credit: Anti Racist Cumbria

Anti Racist Cumbria are working with M-Unit on this project who are part of the team behind the Black Memories Matter exhibition in Carlisle.

Niall McNulty Credit: Anti Racist Cumbria

Niall McNulty co-founder of M-Unit and Trustee at Anti Racist Cumbria has been one of the key organisers of the challenge, he said:

"Hadrians wall is an incredible piece of history that lives amongst our local communities. But it has a hidden heritage which does not get shared enough.

"I wanted to do the walk to research, share and celebrate some of the black and brown people who have lived, worked and walked the wall now and in the past."

Patrin Watanatada is Thai American and new to Cumbria. Credit: Anti Racist Cumbria

Patrin Watanatada recently moved to Ambleside and explained her reasons for undergoing the challenge and what it meant for her.

Patrin said: "Joining Anti Racist Cumbria has given me an early window into the vibrant diversity that does exist here, and a wonderful opportunity to learn from a passionate group dedicated to making Cumbria an anti-racist county where everyone can thrive and feel they belong.

"I'll be joining part of the walk with my husband (who has Cumbrian roots) and our little boy, and we're all excited to learn more about and help raise awareness of the many people from all backgrounds who've contributed to the fascinating history and culture of Cumbria."

Robert White is an engineer from Whitehaven and is a new supporter of Anti-Racist Cumbria. Credit: Anti Racist Cumbria

One walker included in this challenge is Robert White. He said: "These two vital sides to life, anti-racism and exploring the countryside by foot until the cows come home, were coming together in such an interesting package, I was more than eager to join!

Zainab Houghton Credit: Anti Racist Cumbria

Zainab Houghton, a Trustee at Anti Racist Cumbria, said: "I love the outdoors and exploring this beautiful part of the world and couple that with my passion to spread the message of living in a county and world that WILL be open for all of us to live freely, without prejudice, this walk is the perfect opportunity to do both.

"Learning about the magnificent history of Hadrian's Wall and the involvement of Black and Brown people during the building of it is an added bonus!"

The group will be supported by volunteers along the way, and people are welcome to join them for parts of the walk to find out more about what Anti Racist Cumbria do.

The walkers will set off on Friday 1 July and aim to arrive in Wallsend on the evening of Sunday 3 July.

Updates on their challenge can be found on Anti Racist Cumbria's Instagram.