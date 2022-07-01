Meet the Borders woman who raised £120,000 for charity by selling the humble scone
A Borders woman has raised an estimated £120,000 for charity by selling the humble scone.
Sukie Barber has been running a monthly pop-up in Selkirk for nine years with the money raised going towards her charity 'Opportunities Zambia.'The charity feeds over 1,200 children a day in four schools, runs sewing classes, has built water pumps and recently set up a chicken farm.
Sukie pays for the majority of ingredients for the scones herself with friends and family -helping out to maximise the funds going towards the charity.'Sukie’s Scones' is held on the last Thursday of the month, and each event takes several days of preparation.
Sukie said: “I spend Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday baking solidly. Four days a month it takes up my life completely.”
Sukie is also currently selling crafts made by women she met on a recent trip to Zambia.
She said: “I'm in the fortunate position of being able to bake and run this shop once a month and every scone I sell I'm thinking of the children I've met in Zambia, who I know are going to school. Not just going to school but having a meal every day.”