Play Brightcove video

Video report by Bairbre Holmes.

A Borders woman has raised an estimated £120,000 for charity by selling the humble scone.

Sukie Barber has been running a monthly pop-up in Selkirk for nine years with the money raised going towards her charity 'Opportunities Zambia.'The charity feeds over 1,200 children a day in four schools, runs sewing classes, has built water pumps and recently set up a chicken farm.

Some of those who have benefited from 'Opportunities Zambia.'

Sukie pays for the majority of ingredients for the scones herself with friends and family -helping out to maximise the funds going towards the charity.'Sukie’s Scones' is held on the last Thursday of the month, and each event takes several days of preparation.

Sukie said: “I spend Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday baking solidly. Four days a month it takes up my life completely.”

58,800 scones have been baked so far

A recipe for that many scones would require:

4,700 eggs

3,500 pounds of flour

1,500 pints of milk

While her customers might be united in loving her baked goods, there is one issue that divides them...

Play Brightcove video

The pop-up started off with scones, but has since branched out and now also sells other baked treats like quiches, traybakes and biscuits.

Sukie is also currently selling crafts made by women she met on a recent trip to Zambia.

She said: “I'm in the fortunate position of being able to bake and run this shop once a month and every scone I sell I'm thinking of the children I've met in Zambia, who I know are going to school. Not just going to school but having a meal every day.”