Quick-thinking RNLI save young boy at Whitehaven Harbour Fest

Workington RNLI volunteers sprang into action to help a young boy in distress at a West Cumbrian festival.

The RNLI crew had been at Whitehaven Harbour Fest, talking to people about what they do and showing them around the team's all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

While there, they saw a young boy slip and fall backwards, hitting his head on the slipway.

John Stobbart, Workington RNLI coxswain, said, "he became limp and was unconscious and began to have seizures."

Crew members grabbed the inshore lifeboat's first aid kit and ran over to the youngster.

Mr Stobbart adds, "they began to administer first aid and oxygen and took charge, as first responders, until the ambulance service arrived. They were thanked by the family.

The Coxswain continued: "We are very proud of their quick-thinking and actions that helped that boy when he needed it.

"They handled the situation accordingly."