A bowel cancer survivor is encouraging others to get themselves checked following the death of Dame Deborah James.

John Withers lives in Dumfries and Galloway, and had no symptoms but his cancer was picked up thanks to a screening programme.

Dame Deborah James' work campaigning and on the podcast 'You, Me and the Big C' helped to shine a national spotlight on the condition.

Like Ms James, Mr Withers is keen to highlight the disease and volunteers with Macmillan Cancer Care and Bowel Cancer UK, holding awareness talks awareness talks across Scotland.

It follows his own experience of being diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2009 after a random screening programme found traces of blood in his sample.

'It can save your life - it saved mine'

Mr Withers said: "Dame Deborah James was a great advocate and has done a lot to make people aware of bowel cancer and just doing simple things like checking your poo... anything like that just go straight to your GP.

"It's great reminder about doing the bowel screening test, it's such a simple and easy test it only takes a few minutes and that test can save your life.

"I know it saved mine."

Mr Wither is urging people not to be frightened of the tests which only take a few minutes.

How does a screening test work?

There were only five days between Mr Withers being diagnosed and him being admitted to hospital to have his colon removed.

Despite the operation being successful, the 74-year-old now has a permanent stoma and still lives with a slow-growing tumour.

He told ITV Border his perspective has changed since he was diagnosed.

"Before I had my operation, being an engineer had I had a long-term plan... all that's completely gone," he said.

"Certainly something like this puts things into perspective and it does make you consider your priorities."

The main symptoms of bowel cancer include:

A persistent change in bowel habit - this can include pooing more often, with looser, runnier poos and sometimes stomach or abdominal pain.

Blood in the poo without other symptoms of piles - his makes it unlikely the cause is haemorrhoids.

Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating - sometimes resulting in a reduction in the amount of food eaten and weight loss.

For more information or support you can find it on Bowel Cancer UK's website here.

