Hundreds have lined the streets in Annan for the return of the Riding of the Marches.

It's been more three years since it was last held, as it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each year more than 100 riders patrol the boundaries of the town - a tradition which has been going on for more than 600 years.

The idea behind it is for horsemen and women to check that landmarks and cairns have not changed.

Annan Marches are renowned for having a great display of piping bands. Credit: ITV Border

Spectators are also treated to a parade of decorated floats and music.

Despite some piping bands being absent as they have not restarted since the pandemic, organiser Stuart Thompson MBE said the crowds had still been incredible.

Mr Thompson said: "Crowds have been absolutely amazing from the start right up until the parade.

'It unites the whole community,' says organiser Stuart Thompson MBE

"It has been difficult starting the event back up but everybody wants to get out and about and enjoy traditional ceremonies which is absolutely fantastic.

"It makes all the hard work worth it.

According to the organisation which runs the marches the closing ceremony can attract more than 5,000 people.

