The number of applications to join Police Scotland has fallen by more than 50 per cent in the last year, according to a Freedom of Information request.

The figures were revealed by the justice and social affairs magazine 1919.

It found that in 2021/22 there was only 2,237 applications compared to 5,611 the year before, and 4,228 in 2019/20.

The data comes as the Scottish Police Federation began what it calls its "most overt demonstration of action" in 100 years last week, in a row over pay.

As officers cannot legally take industrial action, they have withdrawn their goodwill.

This means they are not doing overtime or taking any equipment home when their shift ends.

Further talks between the Federation and the Scottish government are expected to take place on Monday.

Calum Steele is the Federation's general secretary. He said: "Policing is clearly becoming less attractive as a career choice, which could be down to issues around pay, funding and falling numbers of officers putting more strain on available resources.

"We are aware there is a very buoyant jobs market in the UK just now and the police service is competing against a whole variety of other professions and industries."

Police Scotland, however, is encouraging anyone interested to pursue a career in policing.

Superintendent Simon Wright said: "The police service, like many other large organisations, has been dealing with the impact of Covid over the past two years which limited our recruitment and training for a period of time."

He added that despite this, Police Scotland had met its recruitment intakes.

"Since the start of 2022, we have received 1,755 new applications and have increased police officer recruitment by 50 per cent, bringing around 300 new police officers into policing on every intake.

"This is scheduled to continue throughout 2022."

According to the Scottish government, the numbers of officers in the nation are "significantly" higher than 2007 and are better than other areas in the UK.

It said that recruitment numbers fluctuate and the current figures were affected by the Police Scotland training college being used as a base for UK officers during Cop26.

A spokesperson added: "Despite UK government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016/17 and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013."

