Skip to content

Cricket: Ben Stokes leads England to victory at Edgbaston with biggest run chase in Test history

The team broke their record five-series losing run. Credit: PA

Ben Stokes' flawless start as England cricket captain has continued in spectacular fashion.

The all-rounder made it four wins from four since taking the reins, with a win at Edgbaston on Tuesday (5 July).

It means the team has now broken their record five-series losing run.

The Cumbrian cricketer was aided by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who together managed to chase down the 378 runs to beat India.

It was the biggest run chase England have ever accomplished in the history of Test cricket. 

A run chase is when the side batting last must score a certain number of runs to win.

The Test was held over from last year's five-match rubber, when the final Test did not go ahead due to coronavirus concerns in the Indian tour team.

England survive tense finish to draw fourth Ashes Test with Australia in Sydney
Cumbrian cricketer Ben Stokes signs new deal with Durham CCC
Stokes makes England return after taking time away to focus on mental health