Ben Stokes' flawless start as England cricket captain has continued in spectacular fashion.

The all-rounder made it four wins from four since taking the reins, with a win at Edgbaston on Tuesday (5 July).

It means the team has now broken their record five-series losing run.

The Cumbrian cricketer was aided by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who together managed to chase down the 378 runs to beat India.

It was the biggest run chase England have ever accomplished in the history of Test cricket.

A run chase is when the side batting last must score a certain number of runs to win.

The Test was held over from last year's five-match rubber, when the final Test did not go ahead due to coronavirus concerns in the Indian tour team.