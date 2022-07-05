Play Brightcove video

Video report by Kate Walby

A seaside community who started knitting as part of a lockdown project are now drawing visitors to the town with their creations.

Ten women in the Dumfries and Galloway village Port William used knitting as a way to keep them occupied during the pandemic.

After restrictions lifted the 'knit and natter' group continued yarn bombing.

Yarn bombing is where public places and monuments are decorated with knitted or crocheted designs as a form of street art.

It is thought there are more than a thousand pieces of knitting now decorating the village.

Since revealing their efforts from over the last 18 months, the group's work has gone viral on social media.

It's even brought tourists to the town from places like Ayrshire.

Elaine Milven from the club said one small figure had taken her four hours make, showing the dedication of the group to produce huge pieces like a large mermaid which features on one of the village's roundabouts.

The knitted decorations now adorn the three main roads into Port William, its harbour, the village green and what is known locally as the MUGA - the area where the youth centre is.

The group is now encouraging others to join the knit and natter group to continue the yarn bombing craze.

'The work is just phenomenal'

