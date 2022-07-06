New Cumberland Authority to get over £10m from Government over next three years

The Carlisle and West Cumbria region is to get million of pounds for regeneration and improvement projects over the next three years.

Cumberland Council will contain the districts of Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland and over three years will get over £10.5 million as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The money is the Government's replacement of EU funding to regions post-Brexit.

It will be shared out to areas across the country with the allocations to be given out during the financial years 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 inclusive.

During the first year £400 million is expected to be handed-out around the UK, with £700 million scheduled for year two and £1.5 billion in year three.

Allerdale has been allocated just under £4 million from the money due to be spent in Cumberland.

Speaking at Cumbria County Council's Local Committee for Allerdale, Area Manager Lizzy Shaw said the team was supporting "a number of organisations in putting in expressions of interest for that money in the Allerdale area."

She continued: "The councils need to come up with a plan that they will submit to Government and hopefully we can start to draw down some money from October."

Carlisle is due to get £4.1 million from the Government's fund.

Last month groups in city had the chance to pitch for a share of the cash and included Friends of Carlisle Victorian and Turkish Baths.

Groups that are successful will be included in the city's investment plan.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: