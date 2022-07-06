Members of Parliament in Scotland appear split in their support of Boris Johnson following the latest wave of resignations.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, the then Secretary of State for Health & Social Care, quit within minutes of each other on 5 July.

They cited standards and integrity as their reasoning.

It comes on the back of a number of scandals including Partygate and the appointment of Chris Pincher to deputy chief whip following misconduct allegations.

Many other junior ministers and aides have also resigned in protest at the Prime Minister and are continuing to do so today (6 July).

In Scotland, MPs are divided - the Secretary of State for Scotland and MP for Dumfries and Galloway, Alister Jack, was quick to back the troubled PM.

He said: “I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”

John Lamont MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, and David Mundell the MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale have not commented on the latest problems for Boris Johnson.

Yet last month, both voted against the prime minister in the Conservative Party's vote of no confidence.

As well as voting no-confidence, Mr Lamont also resigned as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Liz Truss, the foreign secretary.

At the time he said he was "sickened by the events happening in Downing Street".

Meanwhile, leader of the Scottish Parliament Nicola Sturgeon tweeted last night (5 July): "Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson - not a moment too soon.

"Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to - they defended him lying to public.

"The whole rotten lot need to go. And (Scotland) needs the permanent alternative of independence."

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: