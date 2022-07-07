MPs representing the south of Scotland are divided over the news of Boris Johnson's resignation.

The Prime Minister announced he was stepping down in a statement outside Number 10 on Thursday morning, following a wave of resignations.

He said he would remain in position until a replacement leader is found.

It is thought a new leader could be elected in the autumn around the time of the Conservative Party conference.

In his speech, the PM said he wanted Britons to "know how sad [he is] to be giving up the best job in the world."

But he added that the process for finding a replacement should start immediately.

A timetable for this process is expected to be announced next week.

Boris Johnson resigned in a statement outside 10 Downing Street Credit: James Manning/PA

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, MP for Dumfries and Galloway, was among MPs staying loyal to the outgoing PM.

He said he was sad to see Boris go after his achievements "delivering Brexit, supporting the country through covid, and leading the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Most importantly, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Union."

Mr Jack said he looked forward to the next Conservative Party leader building on these achievements and continuing to deliver for people across the UK.

The Scottish Secretary wished Mr Johnson the best for the future noting he was a good friend.

MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale David Mundell took the opposite stance - tweeting "thank the Lord."

The Borders MP called the PM's decision to leave office "the right decision".

He wrote: "Thank the Lord. The Prime Minister has made the right decision. Time to end the daily dramas and move on with new leadership and a fresh start to rebuild our country post-Covid."

Yesterday (6 July) Mr Mundell resigned as Trade Envoy to New Zealand.

He said he was resigning due to his disappointment that the PM had not already stood down, having already written to the Chairman of the 1922 committee earlier this week expressing no-confidence in Mr Johnson.

Mr Mundell was one of dozens of Conservative MPs who have resigned from Government since Tuesday evening (5 July).

The Prime Minister is leaving his post as leader of the UK less than three years after winning a landslide victory at the 2019 General Election.

His move follows backlash over a number scandals which have engulfed his party, the final straw for many MPs came in Mr Johnson's handling of sexual assault allegations against deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, is urging the Prime Minister to step down immediately.

He said: " We must now move on quickly and elect a new leader. Borderers are rightfully concerned about the cost of living.

"I am committed to working with the new Prime Minister to resolve the most pressing issues as soon as possible."

Last month Mr Lamont voted against Mr Johnson in a vote of no-confidence.

Earlier today Mr Lamont retweeted a poll which has Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak as the joint favourites to succeed Mr Johnson as party leader and Prime Minister.