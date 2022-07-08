Travellers are being warned that there will be disruption to rail services over the weekend.

Cancellations are likely on the TransPennine Express between Carlisle and Scotland on 9 and 10 July due to high levels of staff sickness.

The company is advising people to check before their planned journey as delays and short notice cancellations are likely.

TransPennine Express has said people should only travel if necessary and to allow extra time for journeys.

Bikes will not be allowed on any services this weekend as services which are running are expected to be very busy.

TransPennine Express said it was "sorry that we’re expecting further disruption to our services this weekend because of continuing high levels of staff sickness.“