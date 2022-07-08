Cumbrian MP Trudy Harrison has been promoted by Boris Johnson after staying loyal to him while others called for his resignation.

The MP for Copeland has become the Minister of State for Transport, a step up from her previous position as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport (DfT).

She will serve under the DfT's Secretary of State Grant Shapps.

Her appointment follows turmoil in government over the past week which saw a mass of government ministers resigning.

A total of 59 MPs stood down from their roles.

Boris Johnson announced he would resign as prime minister in a speech outside Number 10 on Thursday (7 July).

He will remain in his post as interim leader until a replacement is found. Ms Harrison continued to support Mr Johnson as others called for him to resign.

Ms Harrison has been the MP for Copeland since 2017. She was born in west Cumbria and before entering politics worked in the nuclear industry, as a nursery owner and for Copeland Borough Council. She won her seat in a by-election following the resignation of Jamie Reed.

