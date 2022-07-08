People have been committing one of the biggest fashion faux pas today to gain free access to a popular English Heritage site.

The charity allowed anyone wearing socks and sandals to Hadrian Wall Sites if they donned socks and sandals.

It is the first Socks and Sandals Day which English Heritage hopes to hold annually on 8 July.

The day is inspired by Hadrian Wall's history, as Roman's are thought to have worn socks and sandals.

It is part of the 1900th anniversary celebrations of the wall being built.

Roman socks, called 'udones', are thought to have been worn to protect the Romans' feet from the cold English weather.

Evidence of the udones being worn around Hadrian's wall include a list written to one of the fort's inhabitants on a tablet, which described a package of clothing, including socks and sandals.

Figures of feet wearing socks and sandals were also on objects like the handles of razors and knives, such as those found during archaeological digs at Housesteads Roman Fort in Northumberland.

Speaking at Birdoswald Dr Frances McIntosh from English Heritage said the charity is always looking to get people engaged in history.

Ms McIntosh said: "Celebrities like Bella Hadid and David Beckham have been wearing socks and sandals, Vogue is trying to say it's still in fashion, even though for a lot of us it's a big faux pas.

"We thought actually there's evidence the Roman's wore socks with their shoes and sandals, why not tie those together and make it Socks and Sandals Day."

People taking part in the day were being encouraged to share pictures on social media to be in with a chance of winning a pair of special Roman-themed socks designed by artist Luke Edward Hall.

Anyone who throws out the fashion rulebook can also get into other Roman English Heritage sites around the country for free.

The full list of Roman English Heritage site where people could get free access included:

Aldborough Roman Town, North Yorkshire

Birdoswald Roman Fort - Hadrian's Wall, Cumbria

Chesters Roman Fort - Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland

Corbridge Roman Town - Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland

Chysauster Ancient Village, Cornwall

Housesteads Roman Fort - Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland

Lullingstone Roman Villa, Kent

Portchester Castle, Hampshire

Wroxeter Roman City, Shropshire