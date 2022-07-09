Emergency services urge people to respect the water as temperatures rise

With an extended spell of hot weather forecast, emergency services and other organisations across the region are warning about the dangers of open water.

They are urging people to be aware of hidden hazards in lakes, rivers and reservoirs and say swimmers should never venture out alone.

Andrew Walker from Scottish Water said: ""Reservoirs can be very cold, the water temperature can be very cold. People going into reservoirs to swim can experience cold water shock if you're not prepared for the environment that you're going into.

"We've also got a range of infrastructure under water, connected to the water supply network so things like water towers and air curtains that are all part of the process of producing water and putting it into distribution."

Over 400 people accidentally drown in the UK and Ireland every year and many more suffer injury, sometimes life-changing, when they survive drowning.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service’s water safety advice is: