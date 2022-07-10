A Cumbria Police patrol car has been involved in a crash in Mossbay Road in Workington.

It happened around 9.30pm on Saturday 9 July, when the police car, which was travelling to an emergency incident, was in collision with a red Suzuki car before the police car collided with a garden wall, ending up on its roof.

The two officers travelling in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The road is currently closed whilst the incident is investigated and cars involved are recovered.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.