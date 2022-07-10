Who are Conservative MPs in Cumbria and Southern Scotland supporting for leader?

Following months of speculation and growing anger among Tory MPs, Boris Johnson has announced he will resign as party leader but will stay as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is elected.

Since then, a wave of Conservative MPs have stepped forward to throw their hat in the ring for the job - but who are MPs in Cumbria and Southern Scotland lending their support to?

David Mundell Credit: ITV News

David Mundell

The MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale had come out in support of Ben Wallace - who has since withdrawn his name from the race. Mundell is yet to pick another candidate to support.

John Lamont MSP Credit: John Lamont MSP

John Lamont

Borders MP John Lamont has declared his support for Penny Mordaunt, saying she would 'unify the country and the Conservative Party'.

John Stevenson MP Credit: ITV

John Stevenson

The Carlisle MP is supporting Tom Tugendhat, telling ITV News Border that "a fresh face... can unite my party and unite the country, and is also internationally respected"

Mark Jenkinson MP Credit: Mark Jenkinson

Mark Jenkinson

MP for Workington Mark Jenkinson is supporting Nadhim Zahawi. He said he needs to get behind a candidate that will 'be a good friend to Workington'.

Trudy Harrison, Copeland MP. Credit: PA

Trudy Harrison

The Copeland MP is backing Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to be the next leader.